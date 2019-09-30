Sarasota Police Department to attend funeral of veteran with no family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers from the Sarasota Police Department are planning to be in attendance at the funeral of the Naples veteran with no immediate family.

Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old. Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.

The Sarasota PD posted to their Facebook page the following message:

“We appreciate everyone who has tagged us, private messaged us & reached out via social media to let us know about this! We’re planning to have Officers in attendance tomorrow.”

His public service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

