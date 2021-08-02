Sarasota Olympian Emma Weyant returns home after winning silver in swimming 400m IM

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Emma Weyant of Team United States poses with the silver medal for the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — She’s a Sarasota native, and now an Olympic silver medalist. 19-year-old Emma Weyant is back home after finishing second in the Women’s 400m individual medley in the Tokyo Olympics.

Weyant was greeted by her father and mother at Tampa International Airport Monday night. She describes everything that’s happened the last couple of weeks as a dream come true.

“It’s all been surreal, it still doesn’t feel real, to be honest,” Weyant said.

The Sarasota native is happy to be back home. She’s been away for several weeks, training for about five weeks before swimming in her event last month.

She had the silver medal with her when she landed to show her parents.

“It’s been almost six weeks since I’ve seen them, they’re my biggest support system so seeing them is emotional for me, I’m just happy to be home,” Weyant said.

Her parents, Jim and Kristi were also filled with emotion.

“It’s unbelievable, definitely a dream come true,” Jim Weyant said.

“She’s my baby and to watch it all happen I have no words for how proud I am,” Kristi Weyant said.

Weyant is heading to the University of Virginia and working towards a shot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s a sacrifice but worth it especially on a big stage like this,” Weyant said. “It’s been an honor to represent Team USA.”

Weyant’s family tells 8 On Your Side there are plans in the works for a parade in Sarasota for Weyant and other Olympians from the Sarasota area.