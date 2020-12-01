Sarasota officer moved to tears by stranger’s note

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota officer was moved to tears after receiving a note from a stranger Monday night.

The police department said while one of their officers was patrolling Ringling Boulevard, a woman walked up and handed him a card that read: “Dear Officer: #WeNeedYou,” with a handwritten “Thank you” on the back.

The woman then went about her night.

“What that woman may not know, is our officer was moved to tears,” the police department said on Facebook. “We’re honored to serve and protect such a supportive community.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss