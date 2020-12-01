SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota officer was moved to tears after receiving a note from a stranger Monday night.
The police department said while one of their officers was patrolling Ringling Boulevard, a woman walked up and handed him a card that read: “Dear Officer: #WeNeedYou,” with a handwritten “Thank you” on the back.
The woman then went about her night.
“What that woman may not know, is our officer was moved to tears,” the police department said on Facebook. “We’re honored to serve and protect such a supportive community.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers through December
- Cold weather shelters to open as temperatures drop in Tampa Bay
- Sarasota officer moved to tears by stranger’s note
- First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale
- Motorcyclist dies after crashes with 2 vehicles in St. Pete