SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota was named one of the top 10 best places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024” list, which ranks the 150 biggest metro areas in the country by housing affordability, quality of life, growth and safety.

Sarasota was ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 5 in the country. U.S. News & World Report touted its beaches and proximity to the arts. The publication noted that people of all ages are drawn to the Sarasota area, which was long thought to be a haven for retirees.

“Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere and burgeoning food culture,” U.S. News & World Report wrote. “There was once a time when Sarasota was dismissed as a playground for retirees, but that reputation is slowly changing as more young professionals begin to make it their own.”

U.S. News & World Report said its rankings, made using data from the Census Bureau, FBI and Department of Labor are “intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down.”