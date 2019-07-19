Sarasota motorcycle officer hurt in crash

Police say a Sarasota officer was injured when a vehicle ran into the back of their motorcycle on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of US ‪301 and Ringling Boulevard shortly before 10:15 a.m.

Initial information shows a vehicle hit the officer from behind while approaching an intersection.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators. It’s unclear if charges are pending.

The officer was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

