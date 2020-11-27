Sarasota mom needs help finding necklace honoring late 9-year-old son

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Jaclyn Burke lost her 9-year-old son, Noah, in April this year. He suffered from a brain dysfunction condition called hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. She had a necklace made after he passed away and never took it off.

“It has his thumb print on it and it has like a little peridot which is his birthstone and it says ‘Noah’ on the back,” said Burke. “It means a lot to me. It is a really sentimental piece and it is just something I had with me all the time and now I don’t have it,” she continued.

She lost the priceless token of her son while walking around downtown Sarasota on Monday this week. Burke says she broke down when she got home and realized it wasn’t around her neck.

“I took my jacket off and it was on a longer chain, so I think when I took my jacket off, I just kind of came off with my jacket,” said Burke. “I didn’t hear it or see it fall off or anything like that, I just know that when I got home from Sarasota I wasn’t wearing it anymore,” she continued.

She thinks it fell off while she was walking down Main Street, Pineapple Avenue, or Orange Avenue.

Burke’s best friend took to social media to spread the word about the missing piece of jewelry. The Facebook post has been shared more than 500 times in just a few days. Local law enforcement is also stepping up to help.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared the post on its Facebook page.

“Sharing this on behalf of a Sarasota woman who recently lost this very meaningful necklace in downtown Sarasota. We don’t typically “share” personal posts but this one hits close to home and we want to help however we can. The woman believes the necklace fell off somewhere along Main Street, Pineapple or Orange Avenue. If you locate this necklace, please bring it to us here at the sheriff’s office, 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota. We will make sure it gets back into the right hands.” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Burke is hopeful someone finds the necklace and turns it in.

“I would like to think that somebody would have picked it up and I like to think that even if it gets pawned or even if it gets transferred from one person to another that it will find its way back to me,” said the mother. “Somebody is going to see it, somebody is going to know,” she continued.

