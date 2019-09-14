2-year-old girl, father dead after apparent murder-suicide

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old man killed his infant daughter and then himself in a wooded Sarasota area Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 p.m. Friday night to a home on Stardust Place in Sarasota. Deputies learned Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez sent texts to his child’s mother concerning the possible death of their 2-year-old daughter.

A ‘Be On the Lookout’ (BOLO) alert was issued for Castillo-Hernandez and deputies initiated a search for the man and his daughter.

The two were found in a wooded area near the northeast corner of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in Sarasota. Rescue efforts for both were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead as a result of asphyxiation (lack of oxygen).

The sheriff’s office said they believe this to be a murder-suicide. The official cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

