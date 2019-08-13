Sarasota HAZMAT on scene of chemical incident in The Meadows; public advised to avoid area

THE MEADOWS, Fla (WFLA) – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and a HAZMAT squad is on the scene of a chemical incident in The Meadows area Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the chemical incident is near Richwood [Link] and advised the public to avoid the area.

Deputies are on scene of a chemical incident near Richwood Drive in the Meadows in Sarasota. HAZMAT personnel from @scgovEOC are also on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/j0jlzKZRJt — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 13, 2019

