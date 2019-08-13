Sarasota HAZMAT on scene of chemical incident in The Meadows; public advised to avoid area

THE MEADOWS, Fla (WFLA) – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and a HAZMAT squad is on the scene of a chemical incident in The Meadows area Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the chemical incident is near Richwood [Link] and advised the public to avoid the area.
Check back with WFLA.com for updates to this story.
