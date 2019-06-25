Sarasota daredevil Bello Nock to attempt wire walk over active volcano

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Daredevil comedian Bello Nock will attempt what may be his most thrilling stunt yet… on live television.

He’ll be walking on a wire over an active volcano in Ethiopia.

The Sarasota native has partnered with A&E (who found original success in the live area with “Live PD”) to create “Volcano Walk Live.”

“It is red glowing, lava flowing, red, dangerous like you cannot imagine,” Nock said.

“Spent seven days there… Took seven days to do it, but I spent seven days there about six months ago truly looking it out and all the details of it.”

Nock says he and a team of engineers and volcanologists visited four different locations before deciding on the Erta Ale volcano.

“Any other wire walk that’s ever been done before, you could say ‘oh that’s apples to oranges or bananas.’ That’s all in the fruit category, right? It would be like saying ‘apple to gorilla’ when you walk a wire over a volcano. An active volcano,” Nock said.

He told 8 On Your Side he’s been pitching the idea of a volcano wire walk for about two years before he was approached by A&E.

In addition, Nock will be involved with another show with other daredevils.

“It is a series of stunts that is called ‘The Impossible.’ That is a series of stunts that I’ve thought up, creative, that I’m going to sort of launch and lift off for other daredevils to do that are one-of-a-kind daredevil stunts. My daughter is going to be one of them,” he explained.

A&E confirmed on their website that show will air over the course of five two-hour episodes.

Nock has been practicing for the feat basically every day. He said he’s been walking on wires “nonstop” since he was 9-years-old.

He previously completed a wire feat on a cruise ship back in 2010, which earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The volcano walk feat will be something very different for the daredevil.

“Someone asked me yesterday, ‘is this the walk to end all walks?’ And I said ‘no, I hope not! It’s the one that will top it because it’s absolutely the most dangerous.’”

Neither show currently has an air date. Stay tuned to your free News Channel 8 app as we learn more about Nock’s stunt.

