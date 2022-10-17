SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She’s now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.

“Devastating. Just devastating,” she said, describing the last month.

“The things that are going to be the hardest for me are my children’s baby clothes, their drawings,” she said, recounting some of the items she lost.

Without renter’s insurance, she’s working to rebuild her life one step at a time. But as a single mother of 3 boys, she needs help.

“I just didn’t think this would happen. You never think this is going to happen to you,” she said.

A friend setup a GoFundMe at this link, trying to raise money to help the family get back on their feet.

She and her oldest son, 25, are working together to make ends meet.

“He works. He lives with me. Just basically so he can help me pay bills and take care of my kids with me, his brothers who he loves. And he lost everything as well.”

As the reality of their new life sets in, they’re hoping for brighter days ahead.

“It’s devastating there. And I don’t think unless your really see it you understand,” she added.