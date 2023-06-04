SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was arrested Sunday after allegedly causing a crash while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said Angel Eduardo Martinez, 21, of Spring Hill, was driving south in the northbound lane of I-75 in Sarasota County at 4:54 a.m. Sunday.

According to troopers, the wrong-way driver ended up crashing with a tanker-trailer truck just north of Bee Ridge Road.

Martinez suffered minor injuries and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the collision, troopers said.