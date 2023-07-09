VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person is believed to be dead after a three-way crash in Venice Saturday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said at 8:48 p.m., a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with two other vehicles on Englewood Road, just south of Whispering Pines Circle.

One of the vehicles were hit head-on, a flash report said.

While the sheriff’s office reported “one possible fatality,” the extent of any other injuries is not yet known.

Following the crash, the southbound lanes of Englewood Road were closed but were reopened the following morning.