Wrong-way crash kills man on I-75 in Venice; 2 others seriously hurt

Sarasota County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman caused a fatal crash after driving the wrong-way on Interstate 75 in Venice Monday night.

Troopers said the woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-75 around 10:45 p.m. when her SUV hit the front of a sedan, sending both vehicles spinning.

The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old from Sun City, died at the scene. His passenger was left in critical condition, while the driver of the SUV, a woman, 37, of Punta Gorda, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers blocked off the northbound lanes of the interstate for the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

