SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County couple was arrested after their 8-month-old daughter was found dead by a family friend last month, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the baby had been placed in a playpen to sleep by her father, Nicholas Alexander, around midnight on May 31. At the time, the baby was alive.

Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., deputies said the baby’s mother, Carissa Alexander claimed to have been up with the baby, who was fussy and not willing to sleep.

Around 10 a.m., investigators said the baby was in a “prone position” on a couch cushion in the living room. Officials said no one in the home said they knew who put the baby on the couch cushion but they believed the baby was sleeping.

Later that day, a family friend entered the home located near I-75 and Bee Ridge Road and found the baby to be “ice cold.” The family friend alerted the baby’s father who began CPR while the family friend called 911.

Shortly after, the family friend drove the baby’s father to the hospital. While en route to the hospital, the report said Nicholas Alexander gave the baby Narcan, believing she may have gotten into his “stash.”

At the hospital, a nurse told investigators that the baby was “gone for a while.”

“In my 17 years of experience, I’ve never seen anything like that,” the nurse said. “I have seen many deceased babies, but that’s the worse I’ve seen.”

While investigators were interviewing the Alexanders, they said both of them appeared to be impaired. Deputies said the couple had slurred speech, difficulty focusing and were unable to remain awake.

Nicholas Alexander told investigators that he “shot” cocaine around 1 a.m. and smoked crack around 10 a.m. that day. He also said Carissa Alexander “took a hit” of the crack around the same time.

The couple was detained and taken to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. Investigators said they found Carissa Alexander had a straw with white residue that later tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and xylazine.

Investigators later conducted an autopsy on the baby, which found no signs of trauma but showed that the baby had been dead for several hours.

The sheriff’s office said a toxicology report revealed the baby tested positive for lethal levels of fentanyl and benzoylecgonine, which is found in cocaine users.

Nicholas and Carissa Alexander were charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.