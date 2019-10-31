World’s largest bounce house coming to Sarasota this weekend

(Photo: The Big Bounce America Tour)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “world’s largest bounce house” is set to inflate at Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park on Friday.

The Big Bounce America tour will be at the park, 851 Nathan Benderson Cir., from Friday Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

The big event will feature three massive inflatable attractions: the world’s largest bounce house, a 900+ ft long obstacle course named the Giant, and a space-themed attraction called airSPACE.

The bounce house, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable (bouncy) castle, is 10,000 square feet with a nightclub and basketball court.

Tickets for the event cost between $16 and $30.

For more information, click here.

