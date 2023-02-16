SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old worker who fell from the 18th floor of a construction site on Wednesday.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, a 21-year-old man was painting on the 18th floor of a construction site at the Bayso construction site at 301 Quay Commons in Sarasota, when, for an unknown reason, he fell to the fifth floor.

The man was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Hours after the incident, the Sarasota Police Department was called to investigate the incident.

According to preliminary information, officers with the Sarasota Police Department said they believe the fall was a result of an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.