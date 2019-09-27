Woman threatens Venice elementary school student, forces lockdown

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Port Charlotte woman after she threatened to harm an elementary school student.

Deputies say Kimberly Brazell, 41, has also vandalized the victim’s property, stole his phone and firearm in multiple separate incidents dating back to August.

The victim contacted school officials who, in an abundance of caution placed Garden Elementary on lockdown Monday.

Brazell was taken into custody for Grand Theft and Aggravated Stalking. She remains in custody on $275,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending from other local law enforcement agencies.