SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Along Peachtree Street in Sarasota County, there is a house that stands out from the rest. The circular mid-century structure was built in 1971, it is just over 1,260 square-feet, and currently functions as a two-bed, one-bathroom home.

The design and décor both inside and out will take you back decades in time.

“It brings you back to simpler times. I think when you enter this home, it is a happy place. It puts you in a great mood – colors, the simplicity. Everything has its home and you basically want to turn on Frank Sinatra and have a cocktail,” said owner Sue Tapia.

Tapia purchased the home back in 2018. The realtor with White Sands Realty Group says she stumbled upon it “by accident.”

“I was on Facebook Marketplace looking for furniture and this house actually popped up, so it was pure accident. I walked through this home three times before I decided to make an offer. I was just the lucky person that was able to obtain it and bring it back to life,” said Tapia.

She originally purchased the home for $229,000. After about three and a half years restoring the 1970s home, Tapia decided to list it for sale about two weeks ago.

“It was functional, it was clean, but it was all original. Original roof, original windows, electrical, plumbing… So I needed to make it up to code and brand new again,” said Tapia. “I have put it in a little bit over $100,000 in improvements. It is on the market right now for $899,000. There is room to grow in the back. It is a huge lot so anybody that wants to install a pool, guest house, a detached garage… the sky is the limit.”

Over the last two weeks, the listing for her home went viral online.

“I know the minute it hit the market, it would get some attention but I had no idea that it would obtain this amount of attention. I am shocked and I am blessed that people are accepting it with open arms,” said the homeowner.

Some online are questioning the price tag of the home. Tapia, who is also a realtor, explained why she feels it’s worth the price.

“The market here in Sarasota is very strong. It is a sellers market. Aside from that, you won’t find another round house on the market right now. Just like anything in life, if a piece or property is rare, the price goes up from that,” she said. “I think this is a special home, it has to go to a special person who can see themselves living in here day in and day out or potentially a snowbird who would enjoy it through season and come back.”

The homeowner has received multiple offers in the last two weeks but says some investors have been turned off by limitations in turning the place into a rental property. Tapia explains, there is a 30-day minimum for short-term rentals in Sarasota County.

She is hopeful to find someone who will see the home and its value as she does.

“It Is a beautiful showpiece and I hope that the next person will take over and enjoy it as much as I did,” said Tapia.

Tapia is a collector of mid-century furniture and many of her finds are spread throughout the home. She says the vintage pieces of furniture and décor throughout the home are not included in the sale price, but some items are negotiable.