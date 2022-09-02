VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who was mowing grass at her home was hurt after she was struck by a car, Venice police said.

Officers said a blue Mustang traveling on East Venice Avenue went off the roadway and struck the 59-year-old woman shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The woman was flown to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Mustang is being detained by police as part of the investigation.

Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway were shut down for the investigation.