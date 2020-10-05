Woman killed in shooting at Venice BB&T bank

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed in a shooting at a BB&T bank in Venice Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the bank, located at 160 Pointe Loop Drive, around 9 a.m. They found the woman already dead upon their arrival.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was located at a second location, and there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s information was not released, and the information remains active and ongoing.

wfla

If anyone has information related to the incident, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.

LATEST STORIES: