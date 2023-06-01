SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver of an SUV, a 66-year-old woman, was heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 when she crashed into a box truck at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Rose Street.

The woman died at the scene. The driver of the box truck, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police said it was unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A portion of U.S. 41 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.