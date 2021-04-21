Man with 19 felony convictions accused of beating hotel employee to death in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say a convicted felon with 34 previous felony charges has been arrested for beating a woman to death at the Venice hotel she worked at.

The sheriff’s office initially started investigating the incident as an aggravated battery on Tuesday. Deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn on South Tamiami Trail just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person. When they got to the scene, deputies said they found a woman “severely battered and unconscious.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where deputies said she later died.

Shortly after they were called to the hotel Tuesday, deputies said they were notified of a “suspicious person” near Alligator Drive and South Tamiami Trail. The man was taken into custody under a Marchman Act, according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release sent out Tuesday afternoon said deputies believed the two incidents may be related. At the time, deputies also said they believed the aggravated battery was an isolated incident and posed no threat to the public.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Wednesday to provide an update. WFLA will carry that live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.