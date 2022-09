NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police said they were investigating a homicide in North Port Tuesday.

Police said the homicide happened at 6 p.m. Monday on South Haberland Boulevard.

A female victim was found at the scene. Investigators were still in the area as of Tuesday evening.

Police are asking for information on the situation. If you know anything, call 941-429-7382.