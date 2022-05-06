SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Myers woman was arrested in Sarasota Wednesday after police said she forced a 16-year-old to drive her around at gunpoint.

The Sarasota Police Department said around 10 p.m., 61-year-old Dina Wilson was walking around a parking lot at Lido Beach asking people for a jumper cable.

According to police, Wilson approached the 16-year-old girl who was at the beach to watch the sunset, and pulled a gun on her. Wilson told the victim to drive her to her car that was parked at South Lido Beach.

After a stop at Wilson’s car, she told the victim to take her to get food, police said.

The release said the teen drove Wilson to the convenience store on North Tamiami Trail. When Wilson went inside, the teen texted her friend that she was being forced to drive someone around at gunpoint and they were going back to the beach.

The friend then called 911.

Officers waited at the beach parking lot for the two to come back. Police said when the gray SUV pulled into the parking lot, they told Wilson to get out of the car.

Wilson was arrested on a false imprisonment charge. She is being held on a $250,000 bond at Sarasota County Jail.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.