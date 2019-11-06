Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Sarasota woman reportedly walked in front of a vehicle and was struck and killed Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Beneva Road and Gladstone Street shortly before 7 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Beneva Road, approaching Gladstone Street when the 55-year-old stepped into its path and it hit her.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Her name was not released.

It’s unclear if charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar