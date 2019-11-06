Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Sarasota woman reportedly walked in front of a vehicle and was struck and killed Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Beneva Road and Gladstone Street shortly before 7 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Beneva Road, approaching Gladstone Street when the 55-year-old stepped into its path and it hit her.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Her name was not released.

It’s unclear if charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.

