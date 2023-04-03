SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police officers said they are searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect.

Officers said a 51-year-old woman told officers that she parked a rental car in the parking lot of Lido Beach at 400 Ben Franklin Drive on Sunday night.

The woman told officers that she was walking north on the beach while talking on the phone with a friend around 9:30 p.m. When she turned around to head south, she said she saw a man approaching her.

The woman told officers the man put a towel over her head from behind.

Officers said the woman was able to escape with minor injuries.

The man is about 6 feet tall and has an athletic build with tight curly hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and had an accent, police said.

Officers said they will be increasing patrols of the area.

Sarasota police offered the following tips if you are alone or it’s dark:

Let someone know where you’re traveling or working out

Take your cell phone

Avoid using noise-canceling headphones / listening to loud music

Travel with a friend or a dog, if possible

Change your routes, and times you travel to a location

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or clicking here.