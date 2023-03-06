VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck in Venice on Monday morning.

The Venice Police Department said the woman was hit by a truck just before 8 a.m. near Tampa Avenue West and Nokomis Avenue North.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. She later died during surgery. The woman’s identity was not released.

Investigators said the truck driver has not been cited and charges have not been filed.

The police department said fault will not be determined until the end of the traffic homicide investigation.