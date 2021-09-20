Where’s Brian Laundrie? No plans for ‘major search’ of Carlton Reserve, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Port say they have no plans to conduct a “major search” of the Carlton Reserve on Monday as the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie remain unknown.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said in a statement. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

North Port officers and FBI agents spent much of the weekend searching the reserve in Sarasota County for 23-year-old Laundrie, who was reported missing by his family on Friday. According to police, family members last saw him leave home Tuesday wearing hiking gear.

Laundrie is the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country trip the two went on together this summer. Police say Laundrie returned home to North Port alone on Sept. 1 and was later named a person of interest in the missing person case involving 22-year-old Petito.

A body found in Wyoming on Sunday matches Petito’s description, according to FBI agents. However, a full forensic identification has not been completed to “confirm 100% that we found Gabby.”

North Port police shared their condolences to Petito’s family Sunday evening after learning about the FBI’s discovery in Wyoming, saying they were “saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased.”

Taylor also announced Monday, “all media interviews from our department are on hold until further notice.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.