When was Brian Laundrie reported missing?

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — After more than a month of searching, authorities found the remains of Brian Laundrie this week in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Authorities officially declared Laundrie a missing person on Sept. 17 but, according to the family’s attorney, the FBI was notified the night that Laundrie failed to return home from a hike. There was also some confusion early in the investigation on when Laundrie left to go hiking.

Here’s what we know about when Laundrie left home and when he was reported missing:

When did Laundrie leave home?

When Laundrie was first publicly declared a missing person, police said his parents had last seen him leave home to go hiking in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port on Sept. 14.

However, at the beginning of October, attorney Steve Bertolino provided an updated timeline and said the Laundrie family believed their son left one day earlier, on Sept. 13.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” Bertolino said. “Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13.”

In his interview with 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi this week, Bertolino said Chris Laundrie went to the park the night of Sept. 13 to look for his son. The attorney added that both Chris and Roberta Laundrie returned the next day, saw the Mustang had a notice on it for being parked overnight and then spent several hours walking around in the park.

The parents brought the Mustang home on Sept. 15 so it wouldn’t be towed and believed their son would find his way home, Bertolino said.

When was Laundrie reported missing?

Bertolino told 8 On Your Side that he and the family reported Laundrie missing the first night the 23-year-old went for a hike in the North Port park.

“I had a conversation with the FBI that night or the morning after – probably both – and conversed with the FBI and conveyed to them that Brian did not come home,” Bertolino said.

In the following days, Bertolino said he did not call the FBI to tell them that Laundrie still hadn’t returned. He added that police never called him to ask if Laundrie came home.

“So it was just no communication,” he said. “It wasn’t miscommunication, it was really no communication.”

The North Port Police Department held a news conference on Sept. 16 begging the public – and the Laundrie family – to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Laundrie’s fiancé Gabby Petito. Laundrie had been named a person of interest in her disappearance the day before, on Sept. 15. Petito was later found dead in Wyoming.

During the Sept. 16 news conference, a reporter asked Police Chief Todd Garrison, “do you know where Brian Laundrie is right now?” Garrison responded, “yes.”

“Apparently, the North Port PD was under the impression that Brian was home,” Bertolino said Thursday. “And I’ve spoken to representatives from North Port PD and they’ve conveyed that they legitimately thought Brian was still at home.”

Bertolino said he received a call from the FBI on Friday, Sept. 17 about a tip that Laundrie was in Tampa. He said he told the agent again that Laundrie never came home from his hike, and law enforcement responded to the family’s North Port home. A missing person report was filed that night.

“As it turns out, the FBI was also under the impression that Brian had come home and it was just the fact that there had been no communication between Monday or Friday from confirmation from either side,” Bertolino said.