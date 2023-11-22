SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota cold case has reached 50 years with still no answers as to who killed Mary Jo Shelleby in November 1973.

Shelleby, who was 19, was found dead Nov. 10, 1973, in a dirt roadway on McIntosh Road in Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office. She was a student at Manatee Junior College and was known to hitchhike for transportation.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a homicide, and that she had been raped, deputies said.

Potential suspects had been interviewed, but no arrests have been made. Some of her clothing was sent for DNA testing over the years as technology developed, but deputies said they weren’t provided with any new leads from the DNA testing.

The sheriff’s office will feature more information about the case in an upcoming episode of its 10-8 TV video series.

Anyone with information about the case should call 941-366-TIPS or 941-861-4900.