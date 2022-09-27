SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department announced two bridges will be partially closed starting at 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.

SPD has closed westbound lanes on the Siesta Bridge and John Ringling Causeway to non-residential travelers before 8 p.m. to prepare for Hurricane Ian. For residents who need to travel across the bridge to their homes, SPD is asking drivers to have identification ready.

At 8 p.m., both bridges will be closed to all vehicles.

The police announced the pending closure online.