Wells Fargo struck by lightning in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by: Suncoast News Network

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – Sarasota County firefighters had to respond to a Wells Fargo Thursday afternoon after they received a call the building was struck with lightning.

The lightning strike happened just before 2 p.m. on Main Street, near N. Osprey Avenue and Links Avenue.

Fire crews evacuated the building as a precaution. After assessing the building, they determined the lightning hit the roof.

There were no reported injuries, however, there was no word on any building damage.

Fire crews remained on scene for over an hour.

