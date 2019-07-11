Wedding band mystery: Ring found in Gulf dating back to Christmas Day 1955

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing ring mystery has captured the heart of Mark DesErmia. On any given day, you’ll find this Bay Area icon in his office – also known as paradise.

Mark has been searching the warm waters of the Gulf for nearly a quarter-century, never really knowing what he’ll find, which is exactly what keeps them coming back for more. He’s on a mission to solve mysteries, especially when it comes to a recent find – a wedding ring dating back 64 years.

“It’s amazing, really. I can’t believe how lucky I am to do this every day of my life. It’s awesome,” he told 8 on your Side.

Indeed, Mark wears many hats, and he loves them all. He’s part treasure hunter, part detective, part pirate, which means every day is different.

This fella made one heck of a find during Fourth of July.

He discovered a wedding ring submerged deep in the sand off Longboat Key, and while he’s come across many rings in his history of working with a metal detector, this one was extra special.

It’s a beautiful band dating back to a very special day, many years ago.

The ring has a unique inscription with a memorable anniversary – December 25, 1955. There’s also an inscription on the band, the name “Oldulia.”

“So, the mystery continues. We’re hoping to find the owner. It’s been shared thousands of times on Facebook. I’m hoping so desperately to find these people. What are unique wedding date, to begin with, these people are probably in their mid to late 80s,” Mark told News Channel 8.

For Mark, this discovery is so much more than just detective work. He says it would bring him to tears to be able to help return the ring.

“Oh, I think I would cry,” Mark admitted. “Somebody got married on that special day all those years ago. It would really make me feel great to return this ring.”

So, the next time you see Mark wading through the water, a wedding ring may be waiting under the current, a band of gold to be reunited in the most romantic of ways.

“I hope these people are still living, living a wonderful life, and I can reunite them with their memories,” he said.

To get in contact with Mark DesErmia contact him via his Facebook page.