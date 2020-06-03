Family wants policy changes after Sarasota officer kneeled on man’s neck during arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are in the middle of an internal investigation involving an officer kneeling on a black man’s neck during an arrest. The incident happened on May 18, but the police department was just made aware of the video this week.

Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Robinson says the department is working to conduct the investigation in a quick manner.

“We are doing everything to appropriate resources to ensure that this is a transparent and a very fast investigation so that we can get the answers that our community demands of us in relation to this event,” said Deputy Chief Robinson. “Utilizing your knee on someone’s neck is not something that we train, it is not something that we authorized and it is not something that we stand behind,”

In the video, you can see three officers involved in the domestic-related arrest. The man was also charged with resisting without violence.

The parents of the man on the ground in the video feel everyone present should be held accountable for the officer’s use of force because they didn’t step in to stop it from happening.

“Three officers were involved, not just the one with his hands and his body on my son. The ones that stood by and allowed him to do it and not take responsibility. We don’t need to sit an officer down, we need to discipline all three officers,”said the man’s mother, Terria Carroll.

Sarasota police say the other two officers have not been placed on leave, but they are subject to the formal investigation. They are both currently on desk duty at the police department.

“If there is something that is found during the course of this investigation that would warrant them being placed on administrative leave, they are subject to the outcome of the investigation,” said Deputy Chief Robinson.

The man’s family wants to see the Sarasota Police Department take another look at its policies. Carroll wants officers to speak out and take a stand if they see excessive force taking place in any circumstance.

“At the end of the day, if you are there to do a job, protect and serve, there is no way your fellow officer needs to be doing it to that degree and you just stand by and allow it with nothing being said,” explained Carroll. “Call whoever your superior is because your fellow officer is not acting accordingly,” she continued.

“Obviously, it was a mistake the officer made and we have put all of our investigative resources and our team behind ensuring that those mistakes and those actions are held accountable both at the individual level and organizational level,” said Deputy Chief Robinson.

The officer’s name is not being released by police due to safety concerns. 8 On Your Side has made a public records request for the unnamed officer’s personnel file and prior complaints. We have not received the information as of Wednesday evening.

