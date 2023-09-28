NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian devastated the City of North Port, leaving homes and businesses unrecognizable.

City officials say seven deaths in North Port were attributed to the storm.

One year later, a resident who was impacted by the hurricane spoke to 8 On Your Side.

“I just don’t want to go through something like that again,” said William Komendant.

Komendant decided to stay home during Ian and says he heard the moment his roof was damaged by powerful winds.

“I could hear nails popping out of the roof,” he said.

The military veteran says he’s been unable to get his roof fixed due to problems with his insurance.

The Salvation Army building in North Port also faced severe damage and had to be torn down.

“It was devastated. We lost everything. This was a beacon for the community, a program we provided services for,” said Lt. Crystal Dupree.

Hopes are one day the site can be rebuilt, but nothing is set in stone. North Port families the nonprofit serves now have to travel to Venice for assistance.

“That’s the really sad part about it is families who are not able to, you know, because there’s gas involved there’s money involved, a lot of families who were a lot closer before are having to drive further,” Dupree said.