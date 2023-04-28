VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A water main break has caused Laurel Road in Sarasota County to close for repairs, according to a release from the city of Venice.

The release said a directional drilling contractor drilled into a water transmission main line from the Mabry T. Carlton Water Treatment Facility late Thursday evening.

The line carries water to residents in Sarasota County and required an emergency repair to stabilize the break, officials said.

According to the city, county personnel and a contractor are at Laurel Road at Ancora Boulevard to excavate the main and complete the repairs.

Officials said the repairs would require the water main to be shut down — which could result in low water pressure for Sarasota County water customers, especially those in multi-story buildings.

The repairs are expected to take 24 hours to finish.