WATCH: Sarasota police put on another holiday light show with help of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department has carried on its Christmas tradition, putting together another holiday light display video with the help of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The agency shared its third annual holiday lights video in a Twitter post Thursday.

“You asked. We listened. It. Is. Time!” the agency announced on Twitter. “For the third year in a row, we bring you our holiday patrol lights video!”

The video shows five patrol cars parked next to each other with their lights flashing in sync with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve.”

“Thank you to @trans_siberian for granting us permission to use their music again this year. From all of us at Sarasota PD, we wish you a safe holiday season!” the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss