WATCH: Sarasota police put on another holiday light show with help of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department has carried on its Christmas tradition, putting together another holiday light display video with the help of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The agency shared its third annual holiday lights video in a Twitter post Thursday.

“You asked. We listened. It. Is. Time!” the agency announced on Twitter. “For the third year in a row, we bring you our holiday patrol lights video!”

The video shows five patrol cars parked next to each other with their lights flashing in sync with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve.”

“Thank you to @trans_siberian for granting us permission to use their music again this year. From all of us at Sarasota PD, we wish you a safe holiday season!” the agency said.