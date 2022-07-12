TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video posted by the Sarasota Police Department showed one of its officers paying tribute to the United States during a law enforcement event Tuesday morning.

The SPD said that Officer Bruno sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” while his fellow officers Harris and Buck participated in the honor guard for a conference held by the Florida chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.

The FBINAA is an international non-profit that assists with law enforcement training and education.

It covers over 7,500 agencies from all 50 states and 170 countries.