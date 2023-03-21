SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are searching for a driver caught on camera hitting an officer with a stolen car on Monday.

Officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle spotted on Bird Key at around 9 p.m., according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, when they blocked the entrance to the island with their patrol vehicles to stop the driver from leaving.

The officers waiting at the entrance learned the white Mercedes S-Class was heading their way. It blew past a parked car and slammed into an officer, sending him flying into the air, security camera footage of the incident showed.

(Sarasota Police Department)

The officer was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He’s since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery, Sarasota police said.

The Mercedes was originally reported stolen from a home on Longboat Key at around 5 p.m. It was later found abandoned in the 2800 block of Orange Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online on the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.