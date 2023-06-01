SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mote Marine Laboratory released a satellite-tagged sea turtle on Lido Beach on Thursday.

The turtle, named “Steve”, washed ashore on March 28 near Fort Myers and was transported to Mote’s sea turtle rehab hospital.

Steve was lethargic, and observations suggested the animal was affected by toxins from red tide. Injectable antibiotics and subcutaneous fluids helped improved the turtle’s symptoms.

Two months later, Steve was given a satellite tag by the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which will track the turtle’s location and when it comes to the surface to breathe.

“‘Steve’ suffered from neurotoxicity due to red tide exposure, and had we not intervened, he would have died,” said Lynn Byrd, Mote’s Rehabilitation and Medical Care Manager. “With this second chance at life, ‘Steve’ is able to provide valuable research data for the conservation of his species as the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch outfitted him with a satellite tag, which can be tracked on Mote’s website.”

To track Steve, visit mote.org/seaturtletracking.

Mote wants to remind the local community that if you see a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale, call their stranding investigation program at 888-345-2335. Any stranded animal outside Manatee and Sarasota County should call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.