SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police had an incredible encounter with a manta ray while on patrol in the Sarasota area Monday morning.

Sarasota police said their marine patrol unit was just north of New Pass on the Gulf side when the ray swam up to their boat.

They shared video of the encounter on Facebook.

A manta ray is the largest ray and one of the largest fishes in the world, reaching widths of up to 29 feet.