SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of Sarasota police officers had a few marine friends follow them while on the water this past weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department posted video on Twitter showing a pod of dolphins following two marine patrol officers on a vessel Sunday.

The dolphins were spotted near North Lido Beach as the officers approached New Pass, according to the department

The dolphins of Sarasota Bay have been a subject of study for 50 years, according to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. The program said that boats in the bay pass by dolphins every six minutes.

However, with this close contact comes the potential for a dolphin injury. The program said one in 20 Sarasota Bay dolphins has a scar from getting hit by a boat.

To avoid hurting the dolphins, experts suggest staying at least 50 yards away from dolphins and slowing down when near them.

Polarized sunglasses can also help you spot the dolphins through the glare on the water.

If you spot an injured or entangled dolphin, call the Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.