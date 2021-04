SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A boat with 12 passengers on board caught fire in Sarasota Bay Saturday morning.

The boat was floating about 350 yards west of the 10th Street boat ramp. A viewer submitted the video above around 10:15. They said the fire started around 10 a.m.

The Sarasota Police Department said good Samaritans assisted officers in bringing 12 passengers to shore safely.

Check back for updates.