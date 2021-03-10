Wastewater main damaged in Sarasota leads to sewage spill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota officials say a wastewater transmission force main was damaged while excavation was taking place in the area of McIntosh Road and Bahia Vista Street Wednesday morning.

Sarasota County Public Utilities crews and construction contractors quickly tried to contain the spill. Additionally, all of Sarasota County’s emergency hauling contractors were activated to bring in additional hauling assistance.

Crews are currently on-site attempting repairs to the transmission main. Sarasota County is also coordinating with the Department of Health to post advisories in areas that sewage has reached surface waters.

Once the repairs are completed, crews from the repair site will supplement the neighborhood clean-up efforts.

It is unknown at this time how much sewage was spilled.