NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Warm Mineral Springs Park will reopen Friday after it was closed for several months due to significant damage from Hurricane Ian.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. pending final approval from the Florida Department of Health.

After Hurricane Ian, the park was covered with debris and several buildings were damaged.

Warm Mineral Springs after Hurricane Ian hit (North Port)

City officials said a placard of condemnation was posted at the park after an inspection in October.

Once the park reopens, anyone who visits will receive free admission from April 7 to 11.

On April 11, commissioners will review a proposal from staff members to adjust the daily park admission fee to $5 a day for Sarasota County residents a $7 a day for non-residents.

The city said multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale upon reopening.

“We are happy to offer these free admission days and discounted visits as we improve Warm Mineral Springs Park,” said City Manager, Jerome Fletcher. “The City is working hard to keep the price manageable for visitors, as we continue to explore the possibilities of the proposed P3.”

You can read more about the Warm Mineral Springs Park master plan here.





