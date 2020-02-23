Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

News

by: Suncoast News Network

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN TV) – A garden to honor Carlie Brucia, after she was murdered in 2004, gets a makeover thanks to volunteers in Sarasota.  

“I was very depressed when I came,”  Carlie Brucia’s cousin, Kimberly Gregorie. “It didn’t feel warm, inviting, welcoming, anything.”

Her cousin, Kimberly Gregorie, visited the garden in late January and left discouraged.

“It was bad, it was bad,” Gregorie said. “I mean these things were black with mold”

The Central Church of Christ offered its backyard for the garden and helped with funding.

But, over the years it lost its luster. Fast forward to Saturday morning.

“Lo and behold today, I get so, excited, because all these people showed up early this morning, even before I got here, they were here,” Carlie’s best friend mom, Sheri Langworthy, said.

Volunteers brought shovels, paintbrushes, and labor to help restore the garden.

From brown poles and murky ponds to a fresh new look. White poles, wind chimes and colorful flowers. A youthful spirit lingers in the air.

Volunteers like Tom Bailey, says it’s about being a good citizen.

“It’s important to the community to know that there are people who truly care about children, about the community, about drugs and alcohol that created the problem, and crime,” Mason volunteer, Tom Davie, said.

The family wants to keep her legacy alive.

“We want to keep this in her memory, in her honor,” Langworthy said.

It’s not only an effort to remember Carlie Brucia, but also an effort to spread awareness.

“It’s a way to keep our kids safe because our kids are important,” Langworthy said. “Our kids are our future, and we don’t want anything like this to happen to any other child.”

The goal is to finish the garden before Carlie’s birthday, March 16.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss