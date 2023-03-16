SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video recently posted to Facebook shows an alligator diving back into a Sarasota pond after a run-in with a Sandhill crane.

The video, posted by Laura Akin, shows the gator slowly creeping out of the water and toward the bird. The bird backs up and spreads its wings to appear larger.

Then a standoff begins. The bird starts to call out for several seconds.

Eventually, the gator gets spooked, turns around and dives back into the pond.

Many commenters poked fun at the gator, with comments like “Crane 1 Gator 0.”

Another commenter joked about the geese standing behind the crane in the video. “I can hear those geese running their mouths now (all while standing behind someone bigger and braver)”

Experts at Gatorland Orlando said the unusually warm spring temperatures have caused alligator mating to start a little early. Alligator mating season typically begins in April but the warmth has caused it to start in March, Gatorland CEO March McHugh said.

During mating season, alligators are territorial and aggressive. If you are near a body of water, you should keep an eye out for them.

To report any alligator concerns, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by following this link.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are about 1.3 million alligators in the state.