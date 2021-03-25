VIDEO: Sharks feast on thousands of minnows in the Gulf of Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police divers captured video of a group of sharks closing in to feast on what appeared to be thousands of minnows in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This may look like something off National Geographic but this feeding frenzy is what our Dive Team encountered at a recent training offshore in the Gulf of Mexico,” the Sarasota Police Department said on Facebook. “No officers were hurt but they did decide this was the perfect time to take lunch.”

The post did not mention when or exactly where the video was taken.

Sharks aren’t too picky when it comes to food, but are known to eat mostly fish, mollusks and crustaceans.