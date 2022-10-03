NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port’s mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor’s airboat Sunday.

Video posted on the city’s Facebook showed heavy flooding in the area of North Port Estates. Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the area Sunday to evaluate the conditions.

While in North Port, the governor said that even compared to other parts of the state, North Port appeared to be hit by one of the worst flooding events from Hurricane Ian.

“This is, by far, the most standing water I’ve seen anywhere in the state,” he said.

As of Monday, Sarasota County’s Hurricane Reentry Map designated the southern tip of the county south of U.S. 41 as unsafe for residents and travelers, with emergency services being limited.

(Credit: Sarasota County Government)

The rest of the county remained in a yellow zone affected by outages and down trees. While the yellow zone is safer, people are advised to take safety precautions and limit travel to essential needs.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management and National Guard have set up nine distribution points for people to get food, water, and ice. These are: