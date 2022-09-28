TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Sarasota braces for Hurricane Ian, a man was having the time of his life waiting for the storm on a jet ski.

The unidentified jet skier caught the attention of WFLA reporters who were in Sarasota Wednesday morning to cover the approaching storm.

They caught video of him jet skiing in the choppy waters off the coast hours before the storm was set to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

At 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said the storm would make landfall in Florida “soon.” It is currently bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods to parts of the state as it moves into the peninsula.

It had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just two miles shy of Category 5 storm wind speeds.

Tampa Bay is currently under a hurricane warning.